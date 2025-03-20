Apple Watch Detects COVID Before Symptoms Appear, User Reports

Apple Watch users are sharing experiences where their devices detected changes in vital signs that signaled the onset of illness before they noticed any symptoms. This trend highlights the Apple Watch’s health monitoring capabilities, which include tracking heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature in newer models. Users have reported instances where their watches alerted them to anomalies in their vital signs, often coinciding with the early stages of illnesses like COVID-19.

These observations underscore the importance of the Apple Watch in providing users with valuable insights into their health. By establishing a baseline for normal vital signs over time, the watch can detect deviations that might mean a user is becoming ill. Quite a few users have reported similar experiences, where their watches gave them early warnings about potential health issues, which can be crucial in managing and preventing illnesses.

For example, one user noted that their Apple Watch Series 8 detected changes in their vital signs before they tested positive for COVID-19, demonstrating the watch’s ability to offer timely health alerts.

The use of the Apple Watch for health monitoring is becoming more popular, especially as users share their experiences of how these devices have helped them identify health issues early. This trend emphasizes the role of wearable technology in giving users timely information about their health, which can be vital in maintaining well-being.

