Apple Watch Getting New Sleep Tracking Feature

Apple is set to announce a new sleep tracking feature for the Apple Watch. The announcement could come as early as the media event scheduled for next Tuesday.

Wearing the Apple Watch in Bed

9to5 Mac learned that the new feature is called “Time in Bed tracking.” It was codenamed ‘Burrito’ within the company. As the title suggests, the feature will track the time users spend in bed. It will track the quality of sleep via multiple sensors and inputs, such as movement, heart rate, and noise.

Amid concerns about charging the device, engineers reportedly developed a feature that reminds users to charge it before bed. Users with multiple Watches will also be able to declare which device is their sleep one.

Other features set to be announced include an alarm being turned off if the user is wearing an Apple Watch and wakes up and is active before the time the alarm is set for. The alarm will also only play through the Watch, with an iPhone as a backup.

It is rumored that updates to the Apple Watch, including titanium and ceramic versions, next week, alongside new iPhone models. However, the sleep tracking feature is unlikely to require new hardware.