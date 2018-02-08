Apple Watch Wants You to Heart Your Body with Heart Month Challenge Badge

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted an announcement for the Heart Month Challenge badge on your Apple Watch. Throughout the year Apple adds special event challenges for Apple Watch users. The Heart Month Challenge is simply to fill your exercise rings seven days in a row any time in February, starting February 8th.

You can view all your achievements in the Activity app in iOS 11, under the Achievement tab, as shown below. You’ll see the Heart Month Challenge in the upper right, unfilled.

iOS 11 Activity App > Achievements Tab

