Apple Watch Wants You to Heart Your Body with Heart Month Challenge Badge

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted an announcement for the Heart Month Challenge badge on your Apple Watch. Throughout the year Apple adds special event challenges for Apple Watch users. The Heart Month Challenge is simply to fill your exercise rings seven days in a row any time in February, starting February 8th.

Time to do something good for your heart! Earn this Heart Month Challenge award on Apple Watch by closing your Exercise ring seven days in a row starting February 8. pic.twitter.com/O3HWIjzhvZ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 8, 2018

You can view all your achievements in the Activity app in iOS 11, under the Achievement tab, as shown below. You’ll see the Heart Month Challenge in the upper right, unfilled.