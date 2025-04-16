Apple Watch Helps Save User’s Life After Fall Detected in Parking Lot

Its ability to measure your heart functions is just one of Apple Watch’s life-saving features

A Reddit user has shared an account of how their Apple Watch played a big role in a recent medical emergency. The user describes experiencing what they thought was a lingering cold or possible COVID-19 symptoms, mainly shortness of breath. The situation escalated one evening after work when the user became lightheaded and dizzy in a parking lot, eventually losing consciousness.

The Apple Watch detected the hard fall and automatically began calling emergency services. Although the user stopped the call, emergency responders called back and were able to dispatch help quickly. Paramedics arrived within minutes and transported the user to the emergency room, where doctors found multiple large blood clots in the lungs, including one blocking oxygen to the heart. Medical staff said that without the quick response, the outcome could have been much worse.

Another important point in the story is that the user’s wife, who was 35 miles away, received an alert on her iPhone about the fall. This was possible because she was listed as an emergency contact in the Health app, which let her know something was wrong and where her husband was located.

The user says that people should make sure to turn on Fall Detection, add emergency contacts in the Health app, and fill out their Medical IDs.

Here is the post.