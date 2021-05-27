The first 1,500 sales of the 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition will come with a free Apple Watch. If you already have one there are other gifts, like an at-home charger or a credit for charging the EV6 at a national charging network. (via CNET).

2022 Kia EV6 First Edition

Reservations to purchase one of these new vehicles open on June 3, and Kia expects them to become available in the first quarter of 2022. Customers can begin placing their orders at 10 a.m. PST and a US$100 fully-refundable deposit will be needed to pre-order.

Here are some of the main features the car offers:

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

Sunroof

Remote Smart Parking Assist

20-inch wheels

14-speaker Meridian audio system

“First Edition” badging

Numbered interior badge

The First Edition will be available in three exclusive colors: Urban Yellow with a black interior, Glacier White with dark green seating or Steel Gray Matte with a black interior.