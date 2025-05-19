Apple Watch May Soon Track Swimming More Accurately

Apple has secured a new patent that could lead to more accurate swim tracking on the Apple Watch. The patent, numbered US12295726B2, describes a system that captures and analyzes motion data to deliver better swimming metrics. The system processes sensor data through two distinct frames of reference, refining how the device interprets and reports movements during a swim.

Unlike existing methods that rely on general motion recognition, this new approach converts raw sensor data into more precise rotational data. That enables the watch to track critical swimming metrics such as turns, breaths, laps, strokes, and styles with greater accuracy.

Two Frames of Reference Improve Data Accuracy

At the heart of the system is a processor that collects rotational data from the Apple Watch’s motion sensors. This data is first captured in the watch’s frame of reference, then translated into a reference frame aligned with the swimmer’s body. This transformation allows for a clearer understanding of user movement during swim sessions.

The patent also outlines the ability to detect swim-specific events like push-offs, glide phases, and even breathing intervals. This enhanced granularity may allow swimmers to access more actionable insights during training or workouts.

A Step Forward for Swim-Tech

This innovation reflects Apple’s ongoing focus on health and fitness. By improving swim tracking, the company aims to support both amateur and competitive swimmers who rely on accurate feedback to refine their performance.

As reported by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple was granted 64 patents this week, including others related to a MacBook with a built-in Apple Pencil and new Vision Pro lens technology. However, the swim metric system stands out for its potential impact on everyday users.