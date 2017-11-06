Apple Watch Owners: Get Ready for a Veterans Day Activity Challenge

As it has with other special occasions, Apple will be holding a Veterans Day activity challenge for Apple Watch users. The challenge will only be available for customers in the United States though. But if you live in a different country, you might be able to trick the system by changing your region in settings.

Veterans Day Activity Challenge

People who complete the challenge will be awarded with an activity badge and an iMessage sticker. To earn the badge, you have to complete an 11 minute workout on Veterans Day. You can do this with Apple’s Workout app, or a third-party app that records workouts to HealthKit.

9to5Mac says the challenge will start appearing for all users on November 9.