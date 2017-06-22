Apple Watch Pride Edition Band Proceeds To Be Shared With LGBTQ Groups

Apple has a long history of supporting LGBTQ causes, and last year gave limited edition rainbow Apple Watch bands to employees at the 2016 Pride Parade in San Francisco. Earlier this month, Apple finally made these bands available to the public, but with a band associated with a social cause, many wondered if Apple had partnered with LGBTQ organizations to share the proceeds, much like the company does with its (PRODUCT)RED campaigns.

Apple answered those questions this week by quietly updating the Apple Watch Pride Edition Band product page:

Apple is proud to support LGBTQ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, including GLSEN, the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG and The Trevor Project in the U.S. and ILGA internationally. A portion of the proceeds from Pride Edition band sales will benefit their important efforts.

Apple has not specified exactly how proceeds will be divided between itself and the LGBTQ organizations, but Apple has a solid track record of supporting philanthropic causes under CEO Tim Cook.

The Pride Edition Apple Watch Band is available exclusively from Apple in both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models for $49.