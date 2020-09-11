Speculation continues that we could see a lower-cost Apple Watch unveiled on Tuesday. Well-known Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggested that the device is to be announced at ‘Time Flies’ Event next week.

Apple Watch ‘SE’ Maybe on the Way

In a Twitter thread, Mr. Prosser outlined the codenames and said that for hardware designers they are listed as Apple Watch and Apple Watch Pro. (He corrected the there would be a 44mm model, not a 42 mm one.) A series 4-design, lower-cost materials, and the removal of an always-on display and ECG are the sacrifices made to keep price down, according to AppleInsider.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm – Series 4 design

– No always-on display

– No ECG

– M9 chip Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Other items expected to be announced at the event include the Apple Watch Series 6 (presumably the ‘Pro’ Mr. Prosser refers to,) and an iPad Air. We may hear about an iPhone 12 too.