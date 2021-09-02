Most people in the know are agreed that the release of the Apple Watch Series 7 is going to be delayed. However, there is still an ongoing debate about what features it will contain, particularly a blood pressure sensor.

Blood Pressure Sensor and Other Possible Apple Watch Series 7 Features

In a report on production delays on Wednesday, Nikkei Asia suggested that there will be a blood pressure sensor in the wearable. However, Bloomberg News‘s Mark Gurman is less convinced.

no chance — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2021

However, he and Debby Wu have reported that there will have 41mm and 45mm sized screens, up from the current 40mm and 44mm offerings. A revamped Infograph Modular face and others will look to utilize the extra space offered by this increase. The screen is expected to use a different lamination technique to bring the display closer to the glass that covers it. This could be contributing to the aforementioned delays. Furthermore, the Apple Watch Series 7 is set to be equipped with a faster processor.

