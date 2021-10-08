Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders opened on Friday. Announced at last month’s California Streaming event, the wearable is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, starting at US$399.

Apple Watch Series 7 Has Larger Display and Faster Charging

The Apple Watch Series 7 has more rounded corners than its predecessors and has a larger display. Two new faces, called Contour and Modular Duo, take advantage of this. Users now also get a full QWERTY keyboard which they can swipe in order to write messages using the QuickPath feature. Furthermore, Apple says the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than the Series 6.

The latest model also boasts 18-hour battery life, and the new Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable means it charges up to 33 percent quicker. It has improved dust resistance and maintains its water-resistant qualities too. Aluminum cases are available in midnight, starlight, green, blue, and (PRODUCT)RED, while stainless steel models come in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel.

You can order via the online Apple Store or App today. Shipping and in-store purchase begin on Friday, October 15.