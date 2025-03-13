Apple Watch Ultra 3: How Reliable Will Its Hypertension Detection Be?

The rumor mill is churning out information regarding Apple’s next smartwatch release, and one feature may be beneficial for those who need to check and monitor their blood pressure. Here’s everything we know about it and a brief discussion of how well the Apple Watch Ultra performs at detecting a series of medical concerns.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Hypertension Detection: Reliably Not a Doctor

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely unveil a blood pressure monitoring feature for both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11. While this is currently still a rumor, Gurman typically has a high degree of accuracy in his predictions.

Hypertension is a condition in which a patient maintains high blood pressure. Typically, this means that a person has greater than 130 mmHg systolic and 80 mmHg diastolic pressure for consistent periods of time. This is usually monitored by a device known as a sphygmomanometer or checked by a nurse or a doctor.

Photo Credit: Apple

Unfortunately, should the rumors be true that the Ultra 3 will have a blood pressure monitoring feature, it will likely not be able to provide you with exact figures.

While it’s unlikely that Apple’s new hypertension detection feature will provide exact systolic and diastolic information, it will be able to provide information as to when your blood pressure is trending upward. According to Gurman, rather than constantly measure your blood pressure, your Apple Watch will instead be on the lookout for notable changes.

So Can it Detect Blood Pressure Problems?

When it comes to monitoring blood pressure, current smartwatches typically use photoplethysmography (PPG) hardware to accomplish daily heart rate readings. Relying on green, red and infrared LEDs along with light sensors to check the vitals in your wrist, it can be great for monitoring heart rate, but not so much blood pressure (Thank you to Andrew Williams at Forbes for the healthcare primer). However, machine learning algorithms may help provide better estimates.

Photo Credit: Apple

Essentially, should the Apple Watch Ultra 3 be able to detect your blood pressure, it will give you a good idea of when you may be experiencing hypertension. Still, it will not provide you reliable numbers long or even short term. It will be great for emergencies or as an alarm, but you will likely be unable to rely on it for all-day, hyper-focused metrics.

Even if the Apple Watch Ultra 3 arrives with blood pressure/hypertension monitoring, it is still a good idea to talk to your doctor about the advantages and disadvantages of this feature.

In terms of other features for the Ultra 3, current rumors point to a more efficient and brighter display, a new processor, and 5G connectivity. There’s also talk of a new redesign for the back and faster charging, but there may be a lack of Apple Intelligence this generation.

We at TMO will keep you up-to-date with all the latest Apple Watch Ultra news.