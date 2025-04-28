Apple watchOS 11.5 (22T5567a) Beta 4 Out for Developers

Apple has released watchOS 11.5 beta 4 to developers, continuing its push toward the next software update for Apple Watch. The new build, numbered 22T5567a, is now available through the Apple Developer Program.

What’s New?

watchOS 11.5 beta 4 focuses mainly on bug fixes, stability improvements, and performance refinements. No major new features have been introduced in this build. Apple appears to be preparing the update for a smooth public release rather than adding new functionality at this stage. While last-minute surprises are always possible, major feature additions typically occur in earlier beta versions.

According to Apple, the watchOS beta offers an early preview of upcoming apps, features, and technologies. Developers are advised to enable Developer Mode and back up their devices before installing the update.

This release follows the public rollout of watchOS 11.4 last month. With beta development progressing steadily, the Release Candidate version of watchOS 11.5 could arrive soon, with a full public release expected by mid-May.