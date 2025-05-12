Apple watchOS 11.5 (22T572) Out for Everyone

Apple has released watchOS 11.5 (build 22T572) for all Apple Watch users. The update focuses on system stability, bug fixes, and a few small but useful feature additions. It’s likely the final version of watchOS 11 ahead of Apple’s next major software release at WWDC in June.

What’s New in watchOS 11.5

watchOS 11.5 introduces a new watch face and two updates designed to improve usability and system consistency:

Pride Harmony Watch Face: A new Pride Harmony face is now available, offering a colorful, abstract take on the Pride flag. It complements the Pride-themed wallpapers introduced in iOS and iPadOS 18.5. On Apple Watch Series 10, this face also supports a dimmed display with an active seconds hand, joining a small group of faces that fully leverage the upgraded always-on display.

Buy with Apple Watch in Apple TV App : You can now purchase content inside the Apple TV app on third-party devices using your Apple Watch. This adds convenience when your iPhone isn't nearby.

: You can now purchase content inside the Apple TV app on third-party devices using your Apple Watch. This adds convenience when your iPhone isn’t nearby. Bug Fix: The update resolves an issue that sometimes blocked iPhone notifications when the watch battery was fully charged.

This release doesn’t add major system-level tools, but it ensures the reliability of recently added features. In watchOS 11.4, Apple introduced “Break Through Silent Mode,” an alarm setting that plays sound and haptics even when Silent Mode is on. That remains unchanged in 11.5.

According to Apple, watchOS 11.5 includes essential security updates and general performance improvements. With watchOS 12 expected soon, Apple is now focused on delivering a stable foundation before rolling out its next big set of features.