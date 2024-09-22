Apple Went From 2-Year iPhone Re-design Cycle to 5-Year

Apple Inc. has altered its iPhone redesign strategy over the past 17 years, moving from a rapid two-year cycle to a more extended five-year approach.

In the early days of the iPhone, Apple aligned its redesigns with carrier subsidies, encouraging users to biennial upgrades. Major overhauls occurred with the iPhone 3G (2008), iPhone 4 (2010), iPhone 5 (2012), and iPhone 6 (2014). Between these redesigns, Apple released “S” models with internal upgrades but similar exteriors.

The company then transitioned to a three-year cycle with the iPhone X in 2017, which introduced Face ID and a radical new design. The next big redesign came with the iPhone 12 in 2020, featuring 5G connectivity and new screen sizes, as per Mark Gurman. Even though I believe the iPhone 11 lineup looks more like the iPhone 12 than the iPhone X.

Now, Apple appears to have extended its redesign cycle even further. The iPhone 16, released last week, has a nearly identical look and feel to the iPhone 12, which means the design has been carried over for five years now.

Despite this slower pace of exterior changes, Apple keeps adding new features and internal upgrades to maintain consumer interest. However, due to the lack of major changes, Apple experienced a revenue decline last year, though this mirrored industry-wide trends.

Many customers still upgrade regularly through trade-in offers, upgrade programs, or personal preferences. Early buzz suggests the iPhone 16 may still be a hit.