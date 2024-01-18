Apple Will Ship the Vision Pro Without a Netflix App

We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s Vision Pro and the apps that the company plans to launch with the headset. Though it promised a huge range of apps at launch, Apple will start selling the $3,499 without a dedicated Netflix app.

Netflix issued a statement that said users can access its streaming library on the web, but the lack of an app may mean a clunky interface and slower streaming speeds. Apple promised streaming shows and entertainment from several other services, however, including Peacock, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and others. The company also noted several entertainment apps with content from Alicia Keys and documentary filmmakers.

Netflix dragging its feet on Apple’s Vision Pro isn’t that surprising. The two are vicious competitors, but the service is one of the most popular streaming platforms out there and is a vital feature for many users.

The Vision Pro will offer two types of apps: Some existing iPad software will work on the Pro, and there are apps designed specifically for its interface. As some have pointed out, Netflix’s reluctance to jump on board with the Vision Pro could mean that the company wants to wait and assess the device’s popularity before investing time and funds in an app.

Whatever the reason, the Netflix omission will be noticed. Most of the company’s most significant rivals have signed on with Apple, including Amazon and Disney, leaving it the odd “man” out when it comes to the upcoming headset.