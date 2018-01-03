Apple Will Waive Developer Membership Fee for Some Nonprofits, Educational Institutions, Government Entities

Apple announced Wednesday that it will waive its US$99 annual membership fee for the Apple Developer Program for some nonprofits, educational institutions, and government entities. This program is specifically for those organizations who only free apps on the App Store.

From Apple:

You can request to have the 99 USD annual membership fee waived if you’re a nonprofit organization, accredited educational institution, or government entity based in the United States that will distribute only free apps on the App Store.

Once registered, organizations can submit a fee waiver, “which will also require your EIN/tax ID—the unique nine-digit number issued by the IRS that identifies your organization.”

Existing members can submit a fee waiver at any time before their membership expires, and all waiver requests will be reviewed before being accepted.