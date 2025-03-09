Apple Wins Appeal Against AliveCor, Avoids Apple Watch Import Ban Over Patent Dispute

Apple has won its appeal against AliveCor, resulting in the lifting of a probable Apple Watch import ban. The federal appeals court confirmed the invalidation of three patents AliveCor claimed Apple infringed upon. This decision overturns a previous ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC).

Apple has acknowledged the court’s decision, saying it will continue to work on new Apple Watch health functions. The company says it has invested in health, wellness, and safety functions for its users.

The legal dispute began when AliveCor sued Apple in 2021. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) initially found Apple had infringed on AliveCor’s patents related to heart rate monitoring and ECG. However, the USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) later invalidated these patents.

Despite the patent invalidations, the ITC recommended an import ban on the Apple Watch. Apple appealed this decision, and the appeals court has now upheld the PTAB’s ruling, vacating the ITC’s order. AliveCor has expressed disappointment with the court’s decision, saying it will explore further legal options.

AliveCor also says that the ruling does not affect its business operations. The company says it will continue to innovate in cardiac care. AliveCor also says that the dispute is important for the protection of smaller companies and innovation.

It is relevant to note that Apple continues to face a separate legal challenge from Masimo regarding blood oxygen sensing technology. Apple Watch models sold in the United States currently have this function disabled due to an import ban related to the Masimo dispute.

