Apple Wins Appeal in Union-Busting Case at World Trade Center Store

Apple has successfully overturned a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that accused the company of violating labor laws during a 2022 union organizing effort at its World Trade Center retail store in New York. On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit sided with Apple on both counts raised by the NLRB: alleged employee interrogation and the removal of union-related materials from the store’s break area.

The case stemmed from Apple employee Jordan Vasquez’s testimony that a senior manager questioned him about discussions he had with coworkers regarding pay and unionization. The NLRB labeled this exchange a “coercive interrogation” and also found Apple at fault for discarding union flyers from the breakroom while allowing unrelated materials, like restaurant coupons, to remain.

Apple appealed the ruling, arguing the conversation was routine and the flyer removal policy was enforced evenly. The Fifth Circuit agreed, concluding that the conversation occurred publicly on the sales floor and did not rise to the level of coercion. The court also noted that Vasquez admitted he deliberately hid his organizing efforts until the campaign went public.

Court Rejects Interrogation and Discrimination Claims

On the matter of interrogation, the court ruled the evidence did not support the Board’s conclusion. The judge pointed out that the conversation occurred as part of a standard pre-shift check-in and that Vasquez himself introduced the topic of union activity. The court found no threats or pressure in the exchange and emphasized that concealment by the employee was a strategic decision, not the result of employer intimidation.

As for the second claim involving flyer removal, the court found Apple’s actions to be consistent with its general breakroom policy. Managers testified that all unattended materials, whether union-related or not, were regularly discarded. Examples included event flyers, farewell notes, and local advertisements. This undercut the NLRB’s assertion that Apple selectively targeted union content.

More Context

According to Courthouse News, which obtained the 25-page ruling, the court saw no pattern of anti-union enforcement. Instead, it viewed Apple’s conduct as falling within its rights to maintain workplace cleanliness, provided enforcement remained neutral. As reported by AppleInsider, the court emphasized the lack of any formal policy against union organizing or expression.

While Apple has faced multiple challenges from the NLRB over alleged anti-union practices, this ruling weakens the legal basis for similar claims. Some of those cases, too, may be at risk, especially following the 2025 controversy surrounding a politically charged NLRB appointment that has raised questions about the impartiality of recent Board decisions.

This case does not end the tension between Apple and union organizers, but it marks a significant win for the company in a closely watched dispute.