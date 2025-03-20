Apple Wins Brazil App Store Ruling, No Sideloading Required

Apple has received a ruling from the Federal Court in the Federal District of Brazil that upholds its current App Store policies. The decision means Apple does not have to open its iOS operating system to competing app stores within Brazil. This ruling permits Apple to continue requiring developers to distribute their applications exclusively through the App Store, and the practice of installing applications from sources outside the App Store, known as sideloading, will remain prohibited.

This decision comes after a previous ruling from a federal judge in Brazil that required Apple to open its iOS ecosystem to third-party app stores, similar to the requirements imposed in the European Union.

That initial ruling addressed concerns raised by the Administrative Council of Economic Defense (CADE) and a complaint filed by MercadoLibre in 2022. MercadoLibre’s complaint alleged that Apple imposed anti-competitive restrictions on the distribution of digital goods, in-app purchases, and third-party payment processing.

In response to the initial ruling, Apple argued that changing its App Store model would compromise the security and privacy of its iOS platform. The company also criticized the arguments made by CADE, saying that its App Store business model has operated for 15 years without competitive challenges in Brazil. The recent court decision reverses the previous ruling, supporting Apple’s position.

