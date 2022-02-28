Apple Originals Won 4 SAG Awards With CODA, Ted Lasso

Apple Films just won four awards from the Screen Actors Guild, thanks to hits such as CODA and Ted Lasso.

Apple SAG Awards 2022

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held last night, resulted in major, first-ever rewards in its category for CODA. The show made history as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and lead actor Troy Kotsur becomes the first Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

With Ted Lasso, it won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.

In total this Apple content won four SAG awards in 2022:

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur in CODA

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Since Apple TV+ debuted two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 207 wins and 950 nominations. Apple Original films and series have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.