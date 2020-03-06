Apple Encourages Employees to Work From Home

Apple is encouraging employees at its Apple Park headquarters to work from home due to the coronavirus (via BusinessInsider).

Working From Home

Apple is the latest company to encourage people to work from home due to the coronavirus. Other companies include Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitter. Right now there are 20 confirmed cases of the virus in Santa Clara county, which is where many tech companies are based.

Apple also faces hits to its supply chain in China, where the virus originated. The company also recently pulled out of SXSW 2020.

Lee Dronick
Lee Dronick

Retail store workers?

3 hours ago