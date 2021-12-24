Apple Workers Call For Christmas Eve Walkout

Apple workers are planning a walkout today – Christmas Eve. Workers are calling for various changes, including the introduction of “paid sick time” and “proper mental healthcare.”

Apple Workers Walkout And Call For Change

A tweet announcing the action and promoting the hashtag #AppleWalkout was posted on Thursday and spotted by NBC’s Zoë Schiffer. It urges people not to cross the picket line, including shopping in stores and online.

The group posting was called Apple Together. It describes itself as “Apple workers in retail, corporate, and AppleCare uniting to change Apple.”