Apple Workers Call For Christmas Eve Walkout

Apple workers are planning a walkout today – Christmas Eve. Workers are calling for various changes, including the introduction of “paid sick time” and “proper mental healthcare.”
Apple Workers Walkout And Call For Change
A tweet announcing the action and promoting the hashtag #AppleWalkout was posted on Thursday and spotted by NBC’s Zoë Schiffer. It urges people not to cross the picket line, including shopping in stores and online.
— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 23, 2021
The group posting was called Apple Together. It describes itself as “Apple workers in retail, corporate, and AppleCare uniting to change Apple.”