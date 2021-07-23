Apple is working on an upgrade to its Pro Display XDR. It will contained a dedicated A13 System on a Chip (SoC) and Neural Engine, according to 9to5Mac.

A13 SoC in Apple External Display Being Tested

The code name for the project is reportedly J327. Knowledge of technical specifications, never mind are release date, were limited at the time of this writing.

However, by having a SoC in the external display itself, Apple could offer high-resolution graphics, with using the resources of Mac’s internal chip. It could also bring improved graphics performance by using both the Mac and display’s SoC capacity together, and maybe introduce features like AirPlay.

There’s little doubt that such a product would come with a high price tag. The current Pro Display XDR costs US$4999. The A13 chip currently features in the iPhone 11 range.