Apple × Labubu? 8 ways a Pop Mart tie‑in could actually happen

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s viral cameo with a custom Labubu figurine lit up Chinese social media and sent collectors into a frenzy. There’s no official partnership—yet—but it raised a real question: if Apple ever worked with Pop Mart’s Labubu, what would that look like?

Here’s a speculative rundown of realistic collaboration models based on Apple’s past playbook and Pop Mart’s booming IP machine. Treat this as informed imagination, not a leak.

1) China‑first retail moment inside Apple Stores

Think in‑store displays, window art, and a limited run of co‑branded merch available only at flagship locations in Shanghai and Beijing. Expect QR‑driven scavenger hunts, Apple Store app tie‑ins, and Today at Apple sessions that show fans how to shoot and edit toy photography on iPhone.

2) Watch faces & bands—there’s precedent

Apple already co‑creates exclusive watch faces and bands with luxury partners. A Labubu‑themed face paired with a playful knit or silicone band would mirror the Hermès model while skewing younger. See Apple’s current Hermès‑only options in watchOS 26 and new bands on Apple Watch 11 for how a partner slot works in practice: exclusive faces, new bands.

3) Limited iPhone cases & accessories

Co‑branded MagSafe cases, AirTag keyrings, and Apple Pencil wraps fit the collectible vibe without touching core devices. A blind‑box twist (random Labubu prints) would echo Pop Mart’s format while staying family‑friendly.

4) Apple Intelligence sticker pack and camera overlays

Apple could ship an official Labubu sticker pack and photo overlays tied to Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence features—fun, lightweight, and viral‑ready. If you’re just getting started with Apple’s new AI layer, here’s what it can do right now and why some users don’t see it yet.

5) Vision Pro cameos and AR characters

Imagine Labubu popping into a Vision Pro environment or a kid‑friendly spatial experience at Apple Store events. A small content pack—ambient scenes, interactive toys, simple mini‑games—would showcase the headset’s M5 jump and hand‑tracked play. For context on the new hardware baseline, see our M5 vs. original breakdown and the upgrade details here.

6) Apple Arcade skins or seasonal event

A lightweight crossover—character skins, stickers, or a themed limited‑time event inside a family title—keeps scope small while testing demand globally.

7) Wallet passes & Store app drops

Digital collectibles via Apple Wallet—think numbered passes that unlock early access to merch drops in the Apple Store app—would marry Pop Mart’s scarcity model with Apple’s infrastructure.

8) A philanthropic twist, à la (PRODUCT)RED

A co‑branded Labubu edition that funds arts education or youth programs would mirror Apple’s long‑running charitable playbook. For precedent, Apple has frequently spotlighted (PRODUCT)RED across devices and accessories.

Signals to watch

Trademark filings or design registrations referencing Labubu inside Apple classes.

China‑only retail visuals or window art using Pop Mart iconography.

New Today at Apple sessions that explicitly mention designer toys, photography, or “blind box” culture.

Partner watch faces or band graphics discovered in beta assets.

Pop Mart or Apple retail social posts teasing “limited drops” with Apple Wallet passes.

Why Apple might pass

Brand fit matters. Blind‑box mechanics can be controversial, counterfeits are rampant, and Apple avoids anything that could feel faddish or exploitative. If a tie‑in happens, expect tight curation, clear age‑appropriateness, and limited regional pilots.

Bottom line

There’s no deal—only a viral moment. Still, between Apple’s proven partner playbook and Pop Mart’s IP firepower, a small, design‑first collaboration is plausible. If it materializes, look for a China‑led retail moment, a fun Apple Watch treatment, and lightweight digital extras that travel worldwide.