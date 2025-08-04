Apple’s 18.8-Inch Foldable MacBook-iPad Hybrid Likely Delayed To 2027

Apple is developing more than just a foldable iPhone. The company is also working on a larger foldable device, likely a MacBook-iPad hybrid. While the iPhone 18 Fold is still expected to launch in the second half of 2026, the bigger foldable may not arrive until 2027 or later.

According to Jeff Pu of GF Securities, both foldables were originally on track for mass production in late 2025. But Pu now reports the 18.8-inch model will be “postponed,” suggesting the hybrid device won’t meet its earlier schedule. No reason was given for the delay.

Conflicting Reports on What the Device Actually Is

The confusion isn’t just about the timeline. There’s still no clear consensus on what kind of product Apple is building. Pu describes the upcoming device as a MacBook-iPad hybrid that supports macOS and features a touch-based foldable screen. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has used similar language, referring to it as a MacBook, while Ross Young has pointed to an 18.8-inch foldable notebook in development.

Others see it differently. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and research firm Omdia both label the device a foldable iPad. Gurman believes Apple is targeting a 2028 launch for a 20-inch version, but Young leans toward 2026 or 2027. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported last December that Apple was working on a 19-inch foldable MacBook.

What this really means is that even the industry’s best-connected analysts aren’t sure what to call the product yet, let alone predict its launch window with confidence.

iOS and macOS Blur the Lines

Part of the confusion stems from Apple’s broader software strategy. Gurman noted that recent changes in iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe aim to unify parts of the two operating systems. This could pave the way for hybrid devices that straddle the line between iPad and Mac. Which OS Apple chooses for the foldable will likely define what the product is called.

If it runs macOS, it will fall under the Mac category. If it ships with iPadOS, it will join the iPad lineup. And if it runs a hybrid system, Apple could be preparing to launch an entirely new product class.

For now, the only foldable with a relatively firm target remains the iPhone 18 Fold, which Pu expects to debut in the second half of 2026. The larger foldable, whatever it turns out to be, will need more time.