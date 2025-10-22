Apple’s A20 chip could push iPhone prices even higher next year

Apple raised entry prices for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air this fall. A new report says next year’s A20 chip could force more changes. We can expect extra cost as Apple shifts to a new 2 nanometer process for its flagship phones. The headline figure stands out: a foundry price increase of at least 50 percent versus 3 nanometer.

China Times puts the move as semiconductor inflation. Demand keeps climbing. Capital spending for new nodes keeps soaring. TSMC has invested heavily in 2 nanometer and, for now, will not discount like it often does at mature nodes, the report says. Apple and TSMC never disclose contract terms. Even so, a sharp node premium tends to ripple through the bill of materials.

Suppliers told China Times the A20 will bring Apple into the 2 nanometer era. They estimate the unit price of a flagship mobile chip could reach about $280 at the start. That is a big jump from today’s 3 nanometer class.

Qualcomm and MediaTek offer a preview of the pricing tone. Their last 3 nanometer flagships this week reportedly carry 16 to 24 percent higher quotes as they close out the 3 nanometer cycle, China Times reports.

Why 2 nanometer costs more

You pay for physics and factories. Shrinking features requires new equipment, new materials, and stricter controls. TSMC’s 2 nanometer reportedly hit yield targets early, which reduces the incentive to bargain on price at launch, China Times says. Early customers often trade higher per-wafer costs for performance per watt and density gains.

When a foundry locks in a premium, brands face a choice. Pass some cost to you. Shift the mix toward higher margin models. Or absorb the hit and take it out of operating margin elsewhere. Apple already nudged iPhone 17 Pro and Air prices higher. The 2 nanometer premium raises the stakes for the next cycle.

What this means for you

Expect tighter pricing on top models. You may see fewer aggressive promos or smaller storage for the same price tier. Apple might lean harder on services bundles or trade-in programs to soften the optics. Industry experts quoted by China Times expect longer replacement cycles if flagship prices climb again. That pushes more buyers toward value models and trims shipment outlooks at the high end.

None of this guarantees a list-price hike. Apple has levers. It can renegotiate, redesign, or repackage features. But the 2 nanometer premium is real in the supply chain narrative. If Apple wants the A20’s performance and efficiency edge on day one, it pays the early adopter price.