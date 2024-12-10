Apple’s AI Chief Doesn’t Want Advanced AI aka AGI, but to Improve AI in Products and UX

In a recent interview with WIRED, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea, shared insights into the company’s stance on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), showing a viewpoint that is different from many of Apple’s competitors in the tech industry.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is a type of AI that would work like human intelligence, capable of learning and handling all kinds of tasks, not just specific ones like today’s AI systems. It’s about creating machines that can think and adapt like we do.

Giannandrea said that Apple is not interested in creating artificial general intelligence (AGI). He believes these goals are unrealistic and somewhat silly. He criticized the idea that scaling up current AI technologies would lead to AGI, calling this notion “very naive.”

Apple’s AI efforts are primarily directed toward enhancing its products and user experiences rather than pursuing AGI.

Giannandrea mentioned that Apple likely has more engineers working on “investigations” (their term for basic research) than on products scheduled for near-term release.

This revelation comes at a time when many tech companies are heavily investing in and discussing AGI development. Apple’s stance suggests a more cautious and product-focused approach to AI advancement.

While Apple doesn’t rule out being involved in AGI-related breakthroughs, Giannandrea emphasized that the end goal is to improve user-facing products, not to achieve AGI itself.

This perspective from a major player in the tech industry adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate about the feasibility and timeline of AGI development, suggesting that the path to AGI may be more complex than some current optimistic projections indicate.

