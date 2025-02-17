Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Faces Delays, May Launch Later Than Expected

Apple’s plan to enhance Siri with advanced Apple Intelligence features is facing delays due to engineering challenges and software bugs.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upgraded Siri was initially expected to launch with iOS 18.4 in April, but it may now arrive in iOS 18.5 in May or later.

Internal testing has revealed inconsistencies, with employees reporting that the features are not yet reliable. Apple may still include the features in iOS 18.4 but disable them by default, allowing further testing in iOS 18.5.

The delay complicates Apple’s schedule, as the company typically avoids releasing major features as late as May. By June, Apple shifts focus to the next iOS version, set to debut at WWDC. This postponement could also impact the timeline for iOS 19, potentially pushing some features to 2026.

Apple has already committed to expanding Apple Intelligence support to new languages in April, aligning with the expected iOS 18.4 release. The company is also working with Chinese firms Baidu and Alibaba to develop AI features compliant with local regulations in China.

The Siri overhaul is a key part of Apple’s strategy to compete with AI advancements from rivals like OpenAI, Google, and Meta. While the delay may disappoint users, it underscores the complexity of delivering reliable AI-powered features.