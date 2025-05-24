Apple’s Ambitious 18.8-inch Foldable Device To Debut in 2027

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch an 18.8-inch foldable device by 2027, signaling a bold move into a growing segment dominated by early entrants like Huawei and Amazon. The device’s form factor remains unclear — will it be a MacBook with a full foldable screen or a massive iPad-like tablet? Either way, it marks Apple’s most significant hardware shift since the introduction of the iPad.

The device will likely blur the line between laptop and tablet. Without a physical keyboard, it may function as an all-screen foldable MacBook or a super-sized iPad, depending on the operating system Apple chooses.

In a recent post on X, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to start mass production in late 2027 or 2028. He added that Amazon is developing a similar foldable, possibly entering production a year earlier. Meanwhile, Huawei has already introduced its 18-inch MateBook Fold at Computex 2025, which puts pressure on Apple to deliver something truly distinctive.

Competition Heating Up in the Large Foldable Market

Apple isn’t the first to enter this market. Huawei’s MateBook Fold has already set a benchmark with its 18-inch folding design. Amazon, meanwhile, is developing a rival device internally, expected to enter production between late 2026 and 2027. If Amazon delivers on this timeline, Apple could find itself late to a segment it’s only beginning to enter.

The choice of design will define Apple’s strategy. If the company goes with macOS, the foldable becomes a radical rethinking of the MacBook. If it opts for iPadOS, it might instead be a high-end productivity tablet. Kuo’s comparison to Amazon’s Fire tablet hints at the latter, but his mention of Huawei’s foldable laptop keeps both possibilities on the table.

Apple’s Foldable Vision Extends Beyond Tablets

While attention focuses on the 18.8-inch foldable, Apple is also planning its first foldable iPhone, expected in 2026. This device will reportedly feature a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external display, positioning it directly against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

According to reporting by Wccftech, Apple’s foldable device may offer a 13-inch view in laptop mode. Fully unfolded, it transforms into an 18.8-inch screen. Depending on how Apple chooses to position it in the market, the final product could resemble a hybrid—part tablet, part laptop.

As competition intensifies, Apple can’t afford to delay. With Huawei already in the market and Amazon moving quickly, Apple’s upcoming foldable will need to deliver more than just a bigger screen. Whether it turns out to be a new kind of MacBook or a massive iPad, Apple’s 18.8-inch foldable could redefine how we think about laptops and tablets — but only if it arrives in time.