Apple’s App Store Changes Likely to Satisfy EU Regulators, Halting Daily Fines

Apple appears to have narrowly avoided another costly clash with European regulators. According to the Reuters, the company’s latest revisions to App Store rules and fees in the European Union are expected to receive approval from the European Commission. If confirmed, this would shield Apple from further penalties under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), including daily fines of up to €50 million.

The company introduced these changes last month in response to mounting regulatory pressure. Developers in the EU can now direct users to alternative payment options using multiple external links. Apple has also overhauled its fee structure, which now includes separate charges under the Initial Acquisition Fee, Store Services Fee, and Core Technology Commission.

For most App Store purchases, Apple will take a 20% commission, which can go as low as 13% for small businesses. For transactions routed outside the App Store, developers will pay a fee ranging from 5% to 15%.

Regulatory Pressure Intensifies

Apple’s policy update followed a €500 million fine imposed in April for allegedly restricting developers from steering users toward more affordable payment options outside the App Store. The European Commission had ruled that Apple’s technical and commercial restrictions violated the DMA’s core aim: to level the playing field for digital markets and curb the dominance of Big Tech.

Apple had 60 days to comply or face additional penalties. It made the adjustments before the deadline and said the changes would help it avoid daily fines. While the EU Commission has not yet issued a final decision, sources told Reuters that approval is likely to come in the next few weeks, barring any last-minute changes.

Appeal Still Ongoing

Despite adjusting its App Store policies, Apple is not backing down from its broader fight with EU regulators. The company is currently appealing the €500 million fine, arguing that the Commission’s ruling “goes far beyond what the law requires.” Apple maintains that it should retain the ability to manage its platform’s commercial terms without what it sees as overreach by the Commission.

In a statement earlier this month, Apple defended its new policy as compliant with the DMA while criticizing the EU for “mandating how it runs its store.” Meanwhile, the Commission has responded cautiously, saying: “All options remain on the table. We are still assessing Apple’s proposed changes.”