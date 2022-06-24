Apple’s Back to School Promo Could Score You a $150 Gift Card

As expected, Apple launched its 2022 Back to School promo on Friday, June 24. In addition to its typical educational discounts, shoppers can score an Apple gift card worth up to $150 and slashed pricing on AppleCare+ coverage for their new purchases.

An Apple Gift Card to Go With That Back to School Mac or iPad

Under the terms of the promotion, education buyers can get an Apple gift card as a bonus when purchasing a qualifying Mac or iPad. In the past, the Cupertino-based company offered free AirPods as part of the promo, but chose to go the gift card route this year.

The gift card is in addition to the already-discounted prices Apple offers for education shoppers. Those buying a fifth-generation iPad Air or an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro receive a $100 Apple gift card. Purchasing a MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac or 13-, 14-, or 16-inch MacBook Pro nets you a $150 gift card.

Interestingly, there’s no mention in the terms or conditions of the Mac mini, Mac Studio or Mac Pro being qualifying purchases.

Get a Discount on AppleCare+ Coverage, Too

Apple also has a discount available on device protection plans bought during the promotional period. AppleCare+ helps protect that purchase by covering accidental loss or damage. The plan also extends the device warranty and complimentary technical support.

Customers purchasing a qualifying Mac or iPad get 20% off their AppleCare+ plan for that device. The coverage can be paid for all at once or in monthly installments with the Apple Card. Speaking of the Apple Card, consumers also get interest-free payments on their new Mac or iPad along with 3% daily cash back.

Who Qualifies For the Back to School Promo

Apple offers its educational pricing and the bonus gift card to a wide variety of education customers. The promotion discussed here applies to the U.S., but Apple does offer similar deals in other countries. The following faculty, staff, students and parents qualify:

Employees of public or private K-12 institutions, including homeschool teachers.

School board members serving as elected or appointed members.

PTA or PTO executives serving as elected or appointed officers.

Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions such as colleges and universities.

Students attending or accepted into a Higher Education institution.

Higher Education Parents purchasing on behalf of their child, who is a student currently attending or accepted into a public or private Higher Education institution.

Apple’s Back to School promo began June 24 and ends on September 26, 2022.