Apple’s Big AI Update Hits a Wall in China

Apple’s flagship AI feature set, Apple Intelligence, won’t launch in China on schedule due to regulatory delays and growing political tension, putting the company’s local strategy on uncertain ground.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the Chinese government has not yet approved Apple’s generative AI features for public use. The delay stems from a review process managed by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), which is responsible for authorizing AI services under new national rules implemented in 2023. Apple worked with Alibaba to ensure local data compliance and infrastructure readiness, but the CAC has not issued a green light for the rollout.

The delay is significant because Apple Intelligence is expected to be a core feature of iOS 18, macOS 15, and other upcoming software platforms. The suite includes natural language tools, smart summarization, and context-aware suggestions across Apple’s ecosystem. Without regulatory approval, Chinese iPhone and Mac users will receive limited versions of these updates.

Sources familiar with the matter believe the slowdown reflects rising political sensitivities rather than technical deficiencies. Apple’s efforts to localize its AI through partnerships with Chinese firms were designed to meet national data laws, but these efforts appear insufficient given the current political climate.

The delay comes amid increasing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. In April, President Trump’s administration announced new tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods, with levies reaching as high as 145 percent. While Apple has not been directly targeted, the wider atmosphere of suspicion and economic pressure has had a chilling effect on tech collaboration. The New York Times reports that U.S. officials are also considering adding companies like Alibaba and Tencent to the Commerce Department’s entity list, a move that could further complicate Apple’s cooperation with local firms.

In this context, Apple’s AI delay appears to be caught in a broader geopolitical crossfire. Analysts note that Chinese regulators may be hesitant to approve a high-profile American AI product while local firms like Huawei, Baidu, and Xiaomi are aggressively expanding their own AI capabilities. Apple’s share of the premium smartphone market in China has already declined from around 70 percent in 2023 to just under 50 percent in 2025, and the delay in launching Apple Intelligence may widen that gap.

What This Means for Apple in China

Apple has not announced a revised timeline for launching Apple Intelligence in China. Until the company receives formal approval from regulators, its software in the region will likely lack AI features available in other markets. That puts Apple at a competitive disadvantage at a time when Chinese consumers are placing increasing value on AI-powered devices.

The company’s strategy going forward will depend on how trade negotiations evolve and whether regulatory conditions in China shift. For now, Apple’s ambitions for AI in China remain on hold.