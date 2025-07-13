Apple’s Biggest Leadership Shakeup in Decades: Half of Senior Executives Could Exit Soon

Apple is heading into a rare period of instability at the top. With Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams set to retire and several other long-serving leaders nearing the exit, the company is bracing for its largest leadership turnover in decades. CEO Tim Cook, meanwhile, remains firmly in place. At 64, he shows no sign of stepping aside, and Apple’s board appears comfortable with his continued leadership, despite growing concerns about stagnation in product innovation and ongoing setbacks in artificial intelligence.

Williams’ exit leaves a critical gap. For years, he was seen as the heir apparent to Cook. His departure not only removes a key operator with deep institutional knowledge but also eliminates the clearest option for succession. While Sabih Khan will take over the COO role, he lacks Williams’ broad cross-functional experience, particularly in product design and development. That makes a sudden transition at the very top far more complicated.

A Generation of Leaders Nearing Exit

Nearly half of Cook’s senior leadership team is over 60. Most of them have been with Apple for decades, made their fortunes, and see little incentive to stick around without a shot at the CEO job. Among those in this cohort are marketing head Greg Joswiak, App Store chief Phil Schiller, chip architect Johny Srouji, and environment executive Lisa Jackson.

Luca Maestri, the former CFO, is also winding down. Though still listed in a transitional role, he handed over responsibilities to Kevan Parekh earlier this year. Dan Riccio, another longtime figure, quietly exited at the end of 2024. In total, Apple may see more than half of its executive leadership change within just a few years. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has consistently reported on these pending departures, noting that Apple has been preparing for a broader management shake-up for more than two years.

The timing aligns with Apple’s current vulnerabilities: a stale product lineup, developer unrest, regulatory heat, and the failure to deliver on its AI ambitions. Yet these same challenges could serve as cover to remake Apple’s org chart and chart a new direction.

No Clear Successor to Cook

Tim Cook isn’t just staying; his grip on Apple might tighten. He now directly oversees the design team, and some believe he could eventually assume the chairman role as well. That would place him in an even stronger position, similar to how Disney’s Bob Iger and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon consolidated power in their companies.

But Apple’s lack of a clear CEO-in-waiting is a risk. If Cook were forced to step down suddenly, Apple would likely be led by committee: a group including Khan, Parekh, and Deirdre O’Brien, one of Cook’s closest advisers.

In Gurman’s analysis, Ternus (Apple’s hardware chief) is the most plausible future CEO, though concerns remain over his readiness to handle the full scope of the role. He has over two decades at Apple, is younger than Cook, and is seen internally as product focused. Still, his operational and financial experience is limited.

Meanwhile, Apple is already shifting parts of Williams’ portfolio. AppleCare moves under Khan. Health and watchOS engineering report to Craig Federighi. Fitness+ goes to Eddy Cue’s services group. These changes signal more structural reshuffling ahead.

Apple is also losing top technical talent. Ruoming Pang, the head of Apple’s foundation models team, was recently poached by Meta with a reported $200 million offer. He’s not the first Apple AI engineer to leave, but his exit is the most damaging.

This kind of brain drain highlights a deeper problem. Apple’s internal culture and privacy-first policies may be limiting what its AI teams can actually build. If Apple is serious about catching up in AI, it may need to break tradition and buy a top-tier startup. That’s something it has historically avoided.

The leadership transition now underway is Apple’s most significant in years. What’s missing is a clear next chapter. Cook remains, but the bench beneath him is thinning. With no obvious successor in place and its product strategy under pressure, Apple is approaching a critical inflection point. How it manages this moment will shape the next era of its leadership and its legacy.