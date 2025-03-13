Apple’s Browser Rules Under Fire in UK for Limiting Competition

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has released a final report concluding that the mobile browser market is not functioning well for consumers and businesses. This assessment is largely attributed to Apple’s policies surrounding iOS, Safari, and WebKit, which make it difficult for third-party web browser providers to compete. Google’s Android mobile ecosystem also contributes to this issue, though to a lesser degree.

The report notes that if Apple and/or Google are designated with Strategic Market Status (SMS), the CMA should consider imposing interventions. These measures could enhance the ability of other browsers to have new, innovative features, letting users actively choose their preferred mobile browser, which could drive competition.

Margot Daly, chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group, notes that following their in-depth investigation, they have concluded that competition between different mobile browsers is not working well, and this is holding back innovation in the UK.

The analysis in the report and the range of interventions considered to address the market issues merit consideration by the CMA under its new powers, which have been specifically designed for digital markets. Daly welcomes the CMA’s prompt action to open strategic market status investigations into both Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems.

The extensive analysis presented will help that work as it progresses. Additionally, the report indicates no concerns in relation to the cloud gaming sector, following big changes made by Apple during the course of the market investigation, which look to have positive implications for competition in this market.

