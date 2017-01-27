Apple’s December Earnings Report Set for January 31st

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
| News

$AAPL LogoApple announced Friday that it will announce earnings for the December quarter—the company’s first fiscal quarter of 2017—on Tuesday, January 31st. Apple’s quarterly conference call with analysts will start at 2:00 PM PST/5:00 EST.

Apple will stream that call live.

$AAPL Consensus and Guidance

Apple guided for revenues between $76 and $78 billion, with gross margins between 38-38.5%. Consensus estimates from Wall Street are right in that band, at $77.4 billion in revenue with earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22.

Shares of $AAPL traded slightly lower in the afternoon session Friday, at $121.75 per share, down $-0.20 (-0.16%).

The Mac Observer will offer detailed coverage of the conference call, as well as analysis of Apple’s results.

*In the interest of full disclosure, the author holds a tiny, almost insignificant share in AAPL stock that was not an influence in the creation of this article.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account