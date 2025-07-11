Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Set for 2026 as Samsung Wraps Display Line

Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone is nearing production, with Samsung Display now close to completing a dedicated OLED panel manufacturing line. The plant, located at Samsung’s A3 factory in Asan, South Korea, will support mass production of foldable displays ahead of Apple’s planned 2026 launch.

The line will produce organic light emitting diode (OLED) screens specifically designed for Apple’s foldable device, featuring a 7.58 inch display and dual 48MP cameras in early prototypes. Apple is reportedly taking the in-folding approach, where the screen folds inward. With years of setbacks due to durability and design issues, the company appears confident enough in the progress to move into the production phase.

Samsung Prepares for Large-Scale Panel Output

Samsung Display began retooling its A3 factory in the second half of last year, replacing equipment to support foldable OLED manufacturing. The revamped production line now has the capacity to produce 35,000 sheets of 6th generation glass per month. When converted to the 7-inch foldable OLED format, the output translates to roughly 15 million panels per year or 1.25 million per month.

Apple isn’t expected to sell all of those units immediately. Market estimates suggest a first year target of 6 to 8 million units. But the added capacity gives Apple headroom if demand outpaces expectations. More importantly, it sets up Samsung Display as Apple’s exclusive supplier for foldable OLED panels for the next several years.

Exclusive Supply Deal Signals Confidence in Samsung

According to a report from ET News, Samsung Display has signed a multi-year contract with Apple to be the sole provider of foldable OLED panels for the iPhone Fold. This exclusivity reflects Apple’s confidence in Samsung’s technological lead in foldable displays and its proven capacity to deliver at scale.

Samsung Display has previously supplied Apple during other major transitions, including the shift from LCD to OLED in iPhones. The report notes that Samsung has outpaced competitors by commercializing foldable OLEDs first and maintaining a lead in rollable and stretchable display technologies.

For Apple, securing a stable and experienced supplier was key. Early development hurdles included issues with dust resistance and visible creasing on the display. These problems delayed the foldable iPhone’s launch by several years. But sources say Samsung’s latest display sample finally met Apple’s standards earlier this year, leading to the current production push.

ET News confirms that Samsung Display’s supply deal gives it a dominant position in the high-end foldable market, rivaling the company’s internal orders for its own Galaxy Z series.

With a dedicated production line nearing completion and exclusive supply agreements in place, Apple’s first foldable iPhone appears to be on track for a 2026 release.