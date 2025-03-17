Apple’s Foldable Devices Enter Production Phase

Apple’s first foldable devices have entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with GF Securities, Pu noted that mass production of these devices is slated to begin in the second half of 2026.

The devices are likely to enter an early prototyping stage this April. Although Pu did not provide specific details about the foldable devices, they are rumored to include Apple’s first foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad.

The foldable iPhone is rumored to have a book-style design, possibly with an inner display of up to 8 inches. The foldable iPad is speculated to have a screen size of up to 19 inches. These devices have been the subject of rumors for many years, and it appears they are finally getting closer to launch, barring major setbacks. Depending on when mass production begins in the second half of 2026, the devices could launch either later next year or at some point in 2027.

Pu also mentioned that the iPhone shipment outlook in 2025 is likely to be lukewarm, partly due to Apple delaying personalized Siri features until some point in the coming year. Looking ahead, he expects the foldable devices to boost Foxconn’s business in 2026.

More here.