Apple’s Foldable iPhone ‘Flip’ Could Precede Folding iPad

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone, tentatively dubbed the “iPhone Flip,” might be closer to reality than previously thought. While competitors like Samsung, Motorola, and Google have released several generations of foldable phones, Apple has yet to unveil its version.

According to CNET, Apple is reportedly working on a clamshell-style foldable iPhone, which has moved beyond the concept stage and is internally referred to as “the V68”. In the past, Apple has faced difficulties in perfecting the device, specially in addressing the issue of creases on the folding display[1].

The iPhone Flip could hit the market as early as 2026, coming before the foldable versions of the iPad or MacBook, which is already foldable. The latter are not expected until 2027 or later.

Apple has been granted patents for foldable displays. A recent patent, titled “Electronic Devices With Durable Folding Displays,” describes design choices, such as a hinge that holds the display flat when unfolded but allows slight folding to protect the inner display during a drop.

As we have discussed previously, one of the main roadblocks to Apple’s foldable iPhone is the visible crease that appears when the device is folded out to the full screen. To avoid this, Apple may need to wait for its glass provider, Corning, to create a bendable version of its Ceramic Shield screen.

