Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Include Hole-Punch Display

Apple’s first foldable iPhone may feature a hole-punch camera on its external display, according to recent leaks from a source within its supply chain. The internal screen will reportedly use under-display camera technology, while Touch ID will return as a side-mounted sensor, replacing Face ID due to space limitations.

External Display to Feature Hole-Punch Camera

The foldable iPhone will adopt a book-style design with two different camera technologies: a hole-punch front-facing camera on the outer display and an under-display camera inside. The outer screen has a 14.6:1 aspect ratio, while the inner display uses a 14.1:1 aspect ratio. This design helps keep the larger screen uninterrupted, aiming for a seamless viewing experience.

According to the Weibo account Digital Chat Station, Apple’s current engineering prototype is slightly smaller than earlier units but retains the same resolution and layout. The report suggests the outer screen will resemble the design seen in other foldables like the Google Pixel Fold. A side-mounted Touch ID sensor will handle biometric authentication, as Face ID has reportedly been excluded due to design constraints.

Specifications and Production Timeline

The internal display will measure around 7.8 inches and will be free of visible creases. The outer display will be roughly 5.5 inches. The device is expected to use the same high-density battery cells as the upcoming iPhone 17. It will have a dual-lens rear camera, with front-facing cameras accessible whether the phone is folded or unfolded.

The casing will feature titanium alloy, and the hinge will combine titanium with stainless steel. The foldable iPhone is expected to be about 9–9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to finalize hardware specifications by the end of Q2 2025. Meanwhile, analyst Jeff Pu claims the device has already entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage at Foxconn. Mass production is reportedly set for late 2026, with a possible market launch by the end of next year. Pricing is expected to range between $2,000 and $2,300.

As reported by Digital Chat Station and corroborated by the Korean blog yeux1122, Apple’s foldable iPhone is shaping up to mirror the design of current foldables while introducing key changes to preserve screen real estate and streamline hardware.