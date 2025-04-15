Apple’s Foldable iPhone’s crease issue fixed, but it won’t have Face ID under screen

Apple has resolved the most persistent design flaw in foldable smartphones “the display crease” by partnering exclusively with Samsung Display for its first foldable iPhone. However, there’s a catch – foldable iPhone may not have Face ID under the screen.

A new report from BusinessKorea confirms previous reports that Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier, chosen for its unmatched expertise in minimizing foldable screen wrinkles.

The foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, and its defining improvement will be a nearly invisible crease—an issue that has plagued every foldable phone to date, including phones made by Samsung.

Apple had long resisted entering the foldable market due to concerns over durability and aesthetics, particularly the unsightly crease that appears where the screen folds. Internally, the company set strict engineering targets to eliminate the crease.

According to sources, Apple made it clear that it would not compromise on this aspect, even if it meant higher production costs.

How Apple is working with Samsung to build the next-gen foldable iPhone

As ETNews first reported in February, Apple began preparing its supply chain months ago, with a strong focus on display technology, ultra-thin glass, and hinge engineering.

The company reportedly worked closely with Samsung to eliminate the crease by refining not just the OLED layer but also the cover glass and hinge mechanism.

Corning, a long-time Apple supplier, is expected to provide the ultra-thin cover glass, while Amphenol may supply the custom hinge components—both of which are key to reducing tension at the fold line.

The panel for the foldable iPhone will likely measure around 7.8 inches when unfolded, similar to the iPad Mini, with an external 5.5-inch OLED display. The phone is expected to carry a premium price tag close to $2,000 and will compete directly with the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple’s decision to rely solely on Samsung Display breaks from its typical multi-vendor sourcing strategy. With Apple on board, Samsung’s share in the foldable OLED market—which had dipped to 40%—is projected to rebound to over 70% next year.

Samsung engineers reportedly refined both the OLED structure and the hinge design, achieving an inward-folding display with minimal crease visibility, a major leap over existing foldables.

Foldable iPhone won’t have a Face ID system

According to a recent Weibo leak, foldable iPhone will include a basic under-display front camera but not the full Face ID system. Although Apple plans to push for a seamless front display, the foldable iPhone will likely skip Face ID under the screen, as per the leaks.

This decision may be due to challenges with sensor accuracy and durability in foldable panels.

Do you think foldable iPhone will be the breakthrough in the foldable market? Let me know in the comments below.