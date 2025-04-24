Apple’s Future iPhones Will Debut TSMC’s 1.4nm A14 Chips

Apple is expected to become the first major customer to adopt TSMC’s newly unveiled 1.4nm A14 process node, set for production in 2028. This advanced chip technology will likely power a future generation of Apple Silicon, possibly starting with the A21 Pro chip in the iPhone 19 series.

TSMC introduced the A14 process during its North America Technology Symposium this week. The company claims the node will deliver up to 15% faster performance at the same power or 30% power reduction at the same performance compared to its upcoming 2nm (N2) process.

A14 also brings a 20% boost in logic density, allowing for more compact and efficient chip designs. These improvements will play a key role in Apple’s long-term performance and energy efficiency gains across its iPhone and Mac product lines.

Apple Likely First in Line

Apple has historically been TSMC’s lead partner on cutting-edge nodes, often debuting new process technologies through its A-series and M-series chips. With the iPhone 17 Pro expected to use the 2nm N2 process in late 2025, and the iPhone 18 likely featuring the A20 chip on that same node in 2026, Apple’s roadmap aligns closely with TSMC’s production schedule.

The A14, with its 1.4nm architecture, could follow as the foundation for the iPhone 19’s A21 chip, marking a major step forward in mobile performance and AI capability.

According to TSMC’s official press release, the A14 is designed to drive next-generation AI transformation across smartphones and high-performance computing. The company also confirmed that yield performance is “ahead of schedule,” increasing confidence in a 2028 rollout.

Designed for Smarter Devices

The A14 process is part of a larger push by TSMC to enhance performance while reducing power consumption, a combination critical to supporting on-device AI.

In addition to its raw improvements, A14 will use the new NanoFlex Pro standard cell architecture, giving chip designers more flexibility to balance speed, size, and power needs.

Apple’s chips have consistently raised the bar for performance and efficiency. That progress has come not just from in-house design but also from TSMC’s manufacturing advances. The A14 node is expected to help drive both AI on smartphones and higher logic density, reinforcing Apple’s ability to pack more performance into each device.

If TSMC stays on track, Apple users could see the impact of this leap by the end of the decade—starting with the iPhone 19 and future M-series Macs—solidifying Apple’s lead in chip performance.