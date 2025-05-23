Apple’s India Strategy Speeds Up With New Foxconn Campus

Foxconn, Apple’s top manufacturing partner, is expanding in India with a 300-acre iPhone production campus near Bengaluru. The site sits in Devanahalli, about 34 km from the city’s international airport. This move signals Apple’s growing push to shift production away from China. With a $2.56 billion investment, Apple is betting on India to support large-scale iPhone output, especially for the US market.

Construction crews are moving fast. Foxconn has nearly finished dormitories that will house up to 30,000 workers. The company plans to give housing priority to women, who will make up most of the workforce. It expects the plant to produce around 100,000 iPhones by December. Foxconn has already invested ₹3,000 crore in the first phase and plans to match that amount between 2026 and 2027.

Strategic Manufacturing Shift

Apple is under pressure to reduce its reliance on China. In response, it has doubled down on Indian production. CEO Tim Cook said most iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter will come from India. This marks a major shift in the company’s global manufacturing strategy.

Foxconn’s new plant plays a central role in a broader plan called “Project Elephant.” This initiative helps Apple manage risks tied to geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, Tata Electronics has taken over the local operations of Wistron and Pegatron, two other Apple suppliers. According to Bloomberg, some iPhone models are already in assembly at the Devanahalli site. More are scheduled to follow in August.

Foxconn is not new to India. It already runs large facilities in Tamil Nadu and is expanding in Telangana. In addition, it recently launched a new AirPods plant in Hyderabad. Together, these sites position India as a rising force in Apple’s supply chain.

This project brings more than just production. It creates thousands of jobs and supports local infrastructure. By shifting a larger share of manufacturing to India, Apple is building a more stable and diverse supply chain that can better handle global disruptions.