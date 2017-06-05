Apple’s iOS 11 Adds AR, Improves Siri, Mail, Photos, Maps, More [Update]

SAN JOSE – Apple announced iOS 11 during its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote on Monday. Improvements include significant enhancements to Siri, Mail, the Photos app, and Control Center. Apple is also building in under-the-hood improvements to how photos are taken and stored. Other improvements include Lock Screen and more.

The company will also update Maps in iOS 11, with new interface options, Lane Guidance, and CarPlay support. A Do Not Disturb mode will keep you from getting Notifications while you’re driving.

Apple is also adding multi-speaker music playing for HomeKit.

MusicKit being added for developers in iOS 11. You can also see what Friends are playing within the Music app.

iOS 11 will also feature native support for augmented reality (AR). Developers will have access to ARKit, including access to sensors and an array of other tool.

More details to follow after the keynote.