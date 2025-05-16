Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Could Launch with TDK’s Silicon Batteries

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air may debut with advanced silicon-anode batteries supplied by TDK, marking a first for the company. These next-generation batteries promise more energy in less space, potentially solving one of the biggest challenges of ultra-thin smartphone design: battery life.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, measuring just 5.5mm at its slimmest point. Despite the compact form, Apple appears committed to maintaining strong battery performance. As we reported earlier, Apple has reworked its display and silicon architecture to deliver better power efficiency without compromising runtime.

TDK Accelerates Silicon Battery Production

In an interview with DigiTimes, TDK CEO Noboru Saito confirmed that the company will begin shipments by the end of June, ahead of the original September target. Japanese battery supplier TDK has advanced its shipping schedule for the new silicon-anode cells, possibly aligning with Apple’s September release window.

“We’ve made good progress, and we’re shipping them very soon,” Saito said. He added that some smartphone manufacturers “might be able to use the new battery in their product one generation early,” hinting at the iPhone 17 Air’s potential adoption.

The new batteries replace traditional graphite anodes with silicon, boosting energy density by 15 percent. That added capacity could be critical for a device aiming to balance minimal thickness with all-day power.

Competing Reports on Battery Life

Battery life projections for the iPhone 17 Air remain mixed. According to The Information, the model could see weaker battery life compared to earlier iPhones. But Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes hardware and software optimizations will keep performance in line with current devices.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has added that the model will feature a “high-density” battery, though details remain limited. The expected removal of the Ultra Wide camera and inclusion of Apple’s power-efficient C1 modem could further free up internal space, possibly making room for a larger battery.

Looking ahead, Apple may expand its use of silicon batteries in future models. A report from ETNews suggests that pure silicon anodes, capable of storing up to ten times more lithium ions per gram than current materials, could appear in Apple’s 2027 iPhone.

TDK, meanwhile, is already developing its fourth-generation silicon battery. “Mass-producing silicon batteries requires special know-how,” Saito said. “It’s not like you can do it by just putting the materials together.”

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model in Apple’s 2025 lineup and will likely be announced in September.