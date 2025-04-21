Apple’s iPhone 17 Air Will Be Ultra-Thin With Impressive Battery Tech

Apple is gearing up to launch its thinnest iPhone yet. The iPhone 17 Air, expected later this year, will come in at just 5.5mm thick—making it the slimmest iPhone the company has ever released. Despite the size, Apple isn’t cutting corners on one of the most critical features: battery life.

You’d expect a thinner phone to come with compromises. Battery life usually tops that list. But according to current reports, the iPhone 17 Air will avoid that tradeoff through a combination of hardware and engineering upgrades.

Apple has redesigned both the display and silicon components to improve energy efficiency. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple sent engineers back to the drawing board to ensure that users wouldn’t see fewer hours of battery use, even with the ultra-thin design.

More Power in Less Space

In addition to more efficient components, Apple is also expected to use high-density battery cells in the iPhone 17 Air. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned these new battery cells in a separate report, noting they’ll be used in both the iPhone 17 Air and Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone.

While specific technical details are still under wraps, the goal is clear—fit more battery capacity into a smaller space. This step marks a shift from the typical belief that thinner devices must sacrifice battery performance.

The iPhone 17 Air will likely include Apple’s in-house C1 modem, another move to reduce power consumption. The modem is designed to use less energy during 5G connectivity, helping extend battery life throughout the day.

Together, these upgrades signal Apple’s intent to push the limits of design without weakening performance. The iPhone 17 Air may be ultra-thin, but early indicators suggest it won’t feel like a compromise in your hand—or your pocket.