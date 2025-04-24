Apple’s iPhone 17 Lineup Could See 12GB RAM Across All Models

Apple may equip all four iPhone 17 models with 12GB of RAM, marking a significant leap from the 8GB used across the iPhone 16 series. That includes the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the current Plus model in the lineup.

According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has already decided on 12GB for the Pro, Pro Max, and Air models. If supply chain conditions allow, the base iPhone 17 could follow suit.

Kuo notes that Apple will make a final call on RAM for the standard model by May. Even if the entry-level variant stays at 8GB this year, Kuo expects 12GB to become standard across all models with the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026.

What’s Driving the RAM Upgrade?

Apple’s push to increase RAM supports two key goals: enhanced performance for Apple Intelligence features and smoother multitasking. More memory will help future devices handle larger on-device models and more complex workloads without latency. It also signals Apple’s response to rising competition in the premium smartphone market.

As reported in Kuo’s latest blog post, Apple’s aggressive memory upgrade strategy will benefit suppliers Micron and SK Hynix. Micron is likely to see stronger growth due to its lower starting base in AI memory shipments. The average selling price for 12GB DRAM is about 50% higher than 8GB, offering clear financial upside for Apple’s memory partners.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025.