Apple’s iPhone 17 Strategy: Dual Production Despite Chinese Pressure

Apple is preparing to manufacture the iPhone 17 simultaneously in China and India, marking a first in its ongoing strategy to reduce reliance on Chinese production. The company aims to start day-one assembly in both countries for the first time, a milestone it missed with previous iPhone launches. If successful, this would mark a significant shift in Apple’s global supply chain, with India emerging as a critical export base.

Foxconn, Apple’s key manufacturing partner, has already begun shipping components from China to India to initiate trial production. These small-scale runs will help verify the readiness of Indian assembly lines and allow engineers to identify and correct any technical issues before mass production begins in August. The iPhone 17 is expected to launch globally in September.

Foxconn Moves Ahead, Trial Production Begins

According to customs data reviewed by Economic Times, Foxconn started importing iPhone 17 components into India last month. These include key assemblies such as display units, camera modules, mechanical housing, and cover glass. Industry analysts say the volume suggests this batch is meant for trial runs rather than full-scale manufacturing.

Components specific to the iPhone 17 made up around 10% of Foxconn’s June imports to India. The rest were for older models like the iPhone 14 and 16, which Apple plans to push during India’s upcoming festive season. Trial production is scheduled to begin this month, followed by mass production in August to meet September’s global launch window.

Economic Times reports that Apple intends India to eventually take over all iPhone manufacturing for the US market by 2026. The company increased iPhone exports from India to the US by 219% year-on-year as of March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Chinese Interference Threatens India Ramp-Up

While India’s role in Apple’s production strategy continues to grow, tensions with China present real risks. Chinese authorities have recently recalled hundreds of engineers who were stationed at Foxconn’s Indian facilities. These engineers play a key role in transferring manufacturing knowledge and training local staff, especially during the early stages of building a new model.

The move appears to be part of broader efforts by China to maintain control over advanced manufacturing expertise and prevent rivals from scaling up. Apple executives acknowledged that scaling up the iPhone 17’s production in India may now face delays due to the loss of this skilled workforce.

“Chinese engineers are crucial because iPhone 17 manufacturing involves complex precision machining of many small parts, and even a 1 mm difference can cause a product to fail quality testing,” one industry executive told Economic Times on condition of anonymity. “They are needed to train employees on the intricate assembly processes and specific moulds for components.”

Apple declined to comment when contacted by Economic Times.

Apple has been closing the timeline gap between Chinese and Indian assembly with each new iPhone release. While the iPhone 14 was assembled in India six weeks after production began in China, the iPhone 15 saw near-simultaneous production. Apple even included India in the New Product Introduction (NPI) process for the iPhone 16 base models, which was previously exclusive to China.

Now, with the iPhone 17, Apple wants India and China to start mass production on the same day. Whether that happens may depend on how well India can handle trial production in the absence of critical engineering support from China.