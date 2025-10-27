Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro could bring DSLR-style variable aperture control

Apple plans a bigger camera shift on the iPhone 18 Pro line. The anticipated change is variable aperture on the main 48-megapixel camera, with a larger aperture coming to the 48MP periscope telephoto as well. Together, these upgrades aim to improve low-light performance and give users more control over depth of field.

Digital Chat Station says Apple’s supply chain points to a variable aperture system for both iPhone 18 Pro models and a wider opening for the telephoto lens. Today’s iPhone 17 Pro telephoto sits at f/2.2. An increase to around f/2.0 would let in more light and reduce noise, especially at long focal lengths. The main camera on recent Pro iPhones uses a fixed f/1.78 aperture, so a switch to variable would finally let users adjust the lens opening for sharp subjects or stronger background blur.

What variable aperture changes

A variable aperture physically widens or narrows the lens opening. In low light, a wider aperture gathers more light, boosts shutter speeds, and limits noise. In bright scenes, stopping down protects highlights and deepens focus. On a phone, that flexibility improves both photos and video, especially portraits, concerts, and indoor sports.

Telephoto gets brighter

Apple’s 48MP periscope telephoto already delivers reach. A larger aperture would make that reach more usable at night. Expect cleaner details, faster exposure times, and steadier shots. It also helps action frames, where motion blur often ruins long-lens photos.

The base iPhone 18 reportedly moves to early 2027, clearing space in late 2026 for the iPhone 18 Pro line, a thin “Air” model, and Apple’s first foldable. Apple may brand the 2027 base phone as iPhone 18 or iPhone 18e. Some research notes hint Apple could skip the “19” name and jump ahead.