Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro May Feature Under-Display Face ID

Apple appears ready to debut under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro. The long-anticipated shift would allow Apple to eliminate the current Dynamic Island design and move closer to a clean, edge-to-edge display.

If reports hold, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will only feature a single punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera, likely positioned in the top-left corner.

This change follows years of development and patent activity around embedding Face ID technology beneath the screen. Apple has reportedly resolved the key technical challenge that enables infrared light to pass through the display by selectively removing subpixels in a way that doesn’t affect visual quality.

Face ID Moves Under the Display

Apple’s move to in-display Face ID marks a significant design milestone. The company has filed multiple patents over the years detailing this approach. Until now, integrating both the dot projector and receiver behind the screen was hindered by infrared transmission issues. A 2024 Apple patent describes a workaround that clears the path for production.

According to The Information, Apple plans to introduce this technology with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in 2026. The new models are expected to feature only a small cutout for the camera, with all Face ID components hidden beneath the screen. Analyst Ross Young supports this timeline, citing display materials company OTI Lumionics as a likely supplier.

At the SID Business Conference, OTI CEO Michael Helander confirmed they expect smartphones using their under-display Face ID materials to reach the market in 2026.

Toward a Cleaner Display

This transition would mark the beginning of the end for the Dynamic Island. By moving the Face ID sensors under the panel, Apple can minimize screen interruptions. While the front-facing camera will remain visible, its relocation to the top-left corner would be a notable design shift for Apple, which has long favored central symmetry.

The change sets the stage for a full-screen iPhone in the future. Sources speaking to The Information said Apple aims to embed the front camera itself under the display by 2027. That release would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone.

For now, the iPhone 18 Pro models appear set to deliver the first major redesign since the introduction of the Dynamic Island, offering a cleaner, more immersive display experience.